Elizabeth II, Queen of the United Kingdom, confirmed on Friday, April 9, 2021, the death of her beloved husband, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh . The news rapidly traveled the world when the Monarch released a statement from Buckingham Palace.

Sadly, the love story between Prince Phillip and Queen Elizabeth comes to an end after 73 years of marriage and overcoming ups and downs. Their romance began when a young Elizabeth was struck by the handsome blond young man she would stay until death separated them.