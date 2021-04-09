Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth’s husband passed away today at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle.

The Queen’s beloved husband lived a full life from his childhood in the Greek Island of Corfu, his career as a naval officer to becoming a father and the longest serving consort in the British Royal family.

He was a devoted husband, father of four, sweet grandfather and Queen Elizabeth’s long and loved companion for 7 decades. His life also included many achievements from setting up the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme to designing a Boucheron ring for Queen Elizabeth and being one of the top 10 polo prayers in Britain.

As the world and royal family mourn his loss, we pay a tribute to his life with this photo gallery of his most memorable moments.