Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth’s husband, passed away on April 9 at the age of 99. The Duke of Edinburgh was the longest serving consort in British history, but to his grandchildren, he was a legend. Actor Matt Smithabeth, who portrayed ’s husband on The Crown, previously told HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Prince William once described his grandfather as “just one word - legend.”

In addition to William, the Duke of Edinburgh, who retired from royal duties in 2017, is also a proud grandfather to Prince Harry , Princess Eugenie , Princess Beatrice , Zara Tindall , Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

Eugenie has spoken out about her paternal grandfather in the past saying, “I think Grandpa is incredible.” “He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us,” she said of Philip during the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety. Prince William has also called Philip and Her Majesty “the epitome of public service.”

In 2010, the Duke became a great-grandfather with the birth of Peter Phillips’ daughter Savannah Phillips. The Queen and her husband’s brood of great-grandchildren has since expanded with Isla Phillips, Prince George , Princess Charlotte , Prince Louis , Mia Tindall , Lena Tindall, Archie Harrison and August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, whose name is a tribute to Prince Philip.

