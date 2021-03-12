Prince Harry isn’t the only royal who enjoys bike riding! When asked what “delights” him in his every day life, the California-based Duke of Sussex told Oprah Winfrey, “I guess the highlight for me is sticking [son Archie ] on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on these bike rides, which is something I was never able to do when I was young.”

He added, “I can see him on the back and he’s got his arms out and he’s like ‘Whoa!’ Chatting, chatting, chatting, and going, ‘Palm tree! House!’ and all this sort of stuff.”

Since his sit-down interview with Oprah, photos of Harry in his own baby bike seat have resurfaced. Scroll to see the Duke’s childhood photos, plus pictures of Queen Maxima , Princess Eugenie and more royals on bikes...