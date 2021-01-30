Although King Felipe VI is very discreet about his private life, it is not a secret that he loves to celebrate his big day surrounded by friends. It is the perfect time - and perfect excuse - to leave the palace and meet with his colleagues. Last year he celebrated his 52nd birthday in the El Viso area of Madrid, accompanied by members of his family, taking advantage of the fact that he had no schedule commitments that day.

This year, King Felipe VI, like all Spaniards, must comply with the guidelines imposed by the health authorities, which includes public gatherings, so the King has decided that it is best not to make special plans until the situation changes.

Below is a snapshot of King Felipe’s life in images.