Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine of Denmark are celebrating their first double-digit birthday! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik ’s twins turned 10 years old on Friday, Jan. 8. To commemorate their milestone birthday, the Danish Royal House released seven new portraits of the young Prince and Princess, and unveiled their royal monograms.

Royal fans were quick to highlight the similarities between the twins and their mom and dad, with one social media user calling Josephine and Vincent “younger versions of their parents.”

