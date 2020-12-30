Like many families around the world, the Cambridges celebrated birthdays in quarantine and applauded healthcare workers from their home this year. 2020 also saw Kate Middleton and Prince William ’s children— Prince George , seven, Princess Charlotte , five, and Prince Louis , two—make their red carpet debut and volunteer amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Although 2020 was undeniably a difficult year, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge brought joy to royal fans with their personal photos and surprise family appearances. As one royal fan account (@UKRoyalTea) recently tweeted, “The Cambridge family as a whole has just really stepped up to the plate raising spirits and support for key causes this year! Seeing the children grow throughout this year as much as they have let us has been a joy!”

While we can’t wait to see what adorable Cambridge kid moments await us in 2021, in the meantime, HOLA! USA is taking a look back at Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ cutest moments from 2020...