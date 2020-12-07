Forget the Polar Express, it’s all aboard the Royal Train! Prince William and Kate Middleton are traveling across England, Scotland and Wales on board Queen Elizabeth ’s train to pay tribute to the inspiring work of those who have gone above and beyond to support communities amid this challenging year. During their three-day royal train tour, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will meet frontline workers, teachers, mental health professionals, care workers, schoolchildren and young people.

“The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year and to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays,” a spokesperson for Kensington Palace said.

From reindeer and Santa hats to Kate’s festive fashion, here are the best photos from the Cambridges’ royal train tour...