On the occasion of the 50th birthday of King Philip VI, Princess Leonor received the necklace of the Illustrious Order of the Golden Fleece at the Royal Palace of Madrid. This was the first official act of the Princess. At the delivery, the King pronounced the following words: “You must respect others, their ideas and their beliefs ... you will be permanently guided by the Constitution and you will serve Spain with humility and you will make all the concerns, joys, desires and feelings yours of the Spanish ”. In the photo we can see how Princess Leonor bows to her father, the King of Spain.