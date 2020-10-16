The royal siblings rounded out the week﻿ ﻿at the 2020 Princess of Asturias Awards ceremony on Oct. 16. The Spanish Princesses looked grown up wearing two-piece sets, according to Elle Spain. Leonor, who styled her golden locks down straight, chose a champagne colored skirt with a matching embroidered top, while Sofia wore a green skirt and polka dot blouse for the royal family affair.

“If there is something that my sister Sofía and I have learned, it is the sense of responsibility,” Leonor said in her remarks at the ceremony. “Our parents have always taught us this. And I think the young people of my generation are also aware of this. A sense of responsibility that goes through never forgetting the people around us, who love us and who we love.”

