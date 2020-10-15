Happy birthday, Prince Christian! Crown Princess Mary and Crown Prince Frederik of Denmark’s oldest child rang in his 15th birthday on Oct. 15. To mark his big day, the Danish Royal Court released four new photos of the royal teenager, who is second in the line of succession to the Danish throne after his father.

The Prince looks sharp with his perfectly coiffed hair sporting a blue blazer, white button-down shirt and trousers for two of the photos. Christian dressed down for the other images wearing tees and a jacket. Royal fans were quick to react to the pictures with many commenting on what a “handsome” young man he is.

Scroll through to see the royal’s dashing birthday portraits…