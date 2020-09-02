Better late than never! Crown Princess Mary of Denmark and her family sent a “late summer greeting” on Aug. 31. The Danish royal family’s message read: “Then another summer passed. ⁣All six of us have enjoyed it around Denmark, and here on the last summer day of the year we send a late summer greeting.⁣”

The Crown Prince Couple and their four children, Prince Christian, Princess Isabella, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine,spent a portion of their summer at Gråsten Palace, where they enjoyed horseback riding and tennis.

To mark their last day of summer, the Danish Royal Court released five new photos of the family. The pictures showed off the young Princes and Princesses strong sibling bond. Crown Prince Frederik and Mary also starred in a romantic snapshot together.

