It’s been over 20 years since Princess Diana tragically died following a car accident in Paris. Although “The People’s Princess” is not around today to continue her humanitarian work or meet her daughters-in-law, Kate Middleton or Meghan Markle , and adorable grandchildren, her words continue to inspire people around the world. On the 23rd anniversary of her death (Aug. 31), HOLA! USA is taking a look at some of the Princess of Wales’ most memorable quotes...