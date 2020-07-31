When it comes to summer fashion, Queen Letizia reigns supreme. The Spanish royal has continually wowed with her summer wardrobe in recent weeks. If you find yourself in need of a little style inspiration as you continue to beat the heat these days, look no further than King Felipe ’s wife.

The mom of two has shown off a number of chic printed dresses and jumpsuits while touring Spain’s autonomous communities in an effort to support the recovery of tourist, economic and social activity following the coronavirus pandemic.

Scroll through for a look at Letizia’s flawless summer style from her recent royal tour...