The Luxembourg Royal family has a lot to celebrate with their newest bundle of joy Prince Charles. On May 10, 2020, Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume and wife Hereditary Grand Duchess Stephanie welcomed their first child and the new heir to the throne (right after his dad). Prince Charles is the fifth grandchild for Grand Duke Henri and his wife Grand Duchess Maria Teresa. The happy couple released adorable pictures of their baby boy as they adjust to their new journey as first-time parents. They also released the cutest photo of Grand Duke Henri, Prince Charles and Prince Charles showcasing three generations of Luxembourg heirs.