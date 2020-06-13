Outside of holiday services, Trooping is the only time all of the members of the royal family are together. For years, generations of the monarchy have taken the balcony for the iconic moment in honor of the Queen’s birthday. Per tradition, Prince William, Prince Harry and Princess Anne done their military attire, while Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle show off their amazing royal style. While the family didn’t celebrate together, they joined in with the rest of the nation as they watched the broadcast live on television.