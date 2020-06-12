Trooping the Colour might be Queen Elizabeth ’s official birthday celebration, but her grandkids and great-grandchildren often steal the show. Back when Prince William and Prince Harry were young, the royal brothers hammed it up on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside their cousins, and now in recent years, Prince George , Princess Charlotte and even Prince Louis have followed in their father and uncle’s footsteps.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual royal-studded event was canceled. Though there will be no parade down The Mall in London, nor gathering of the royal family to watch the RAF flypast, the Queen will mark her birthday (which is actually April 21) with a small-scale ceremony at Windsor Castle on June 13.

Since we are going to miss seeing Her Majesty’s relatives on the palace balcony this year, we’re taking a look back at the cutest royal kid Trooping the Colour moments throughout the years...