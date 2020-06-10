Happy birthday, Prince Philip ! The Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 on Wednesday, June 10. Aside from sharing four children with Queen Elizabeth , Philip, who is the longest serving British consort, is a grandfather of eight: Prince William , Prince Harry , Princess Eugenie , Princess Beatrice , Zara Tindall , Peter Phillips, Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn. Eugenie has spoken out about her paternal grandfather in the past calling him “incredible.” “He really is strong and consistent. He’s been there for all these years, and I think he’s the rock, you know, for all of us,” she said of Philip during the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

The Duke retired from royal duties in 2017 after decades of supporting Her Majesty. Prince William has said that his grandfather and grandmother are the “epitome of public service.” Matt Smith, who portrayed the Queen’s husband on Netflix’s The Crown, previously revealed to HOLA! USA’s sister brand HELLO! that Kate Middleton ’s husband described Philip as “just one word - legend.”

In honor of the Duke of Edinburgh’s milestone birthday, we’re taking a look back at his sweetest moments with his grandchildren over the years.