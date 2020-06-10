Sign up to our newsletter and don’t miss a thing!
Many royals have been life-long animal lovers. Queen Elizabeth is known for her passion for corgi dogs – she was gifted her first one at the age of 18 – and she’s passed that love down to her children and grandchildren. The majority of the royals are dog lovers, such as Princess Mary of Denmark and the Swedish royals to name but a few. However there are some surprise animals amongst them – including Sophie Wessex ’s tortoise! Keep scrolling to see which pets light up the lives of these royals.
