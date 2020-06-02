Based on the lunar calendar, the Chinese zodiac assigns animals and certain characteristics to people based on their birth year, on a 12-year cycle. Since the Chinese New Year falls at the end of January or early February, those born earlier in a year may pertain to the previous year’s Chinese zodiac. Such is the case for Kate Middleton whose January 9 birthday puts her in the same sign as Meghan Markle – the Rooster – although Meghan was born the year before Kate. Keep reading to find out which sign your favorite royal belongs to!