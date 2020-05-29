Royals who have their hands full with twins
As Princess Alessandra de Osma awaits the arrival of her and Prince Christian of Hanover ’s twins this summer, we take a look at other royal families whose lives have been blessed with two children. From Princess Mary and Prince Frederik of Denmark ’s youngest children Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine through to Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco ’s adorable twins Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella. Two’s definitely company!
Princess Mary and Prince Frederik were already parents to Prince Christian and Princess Isabella when twins Vincent and Josephine arrived in 2011.
In early 2020 the nine-year-old twins travelled to Switzerland with their older siblings to spend some months at the Lemania-Verbier International School. They all had to leave earlier than anticipated given the COVID-19 pandemic and home-schooled at the Palace until classes could resume at their Tranegårdskolen school in Denmark.
King Philippe of Belgium’s younger brother Prince Laurent and his wife Princess Claire welcomed twins Nicolas and Aymeric in 2005, younger brothers to sister Princess Louise who was born in 2004.
The two boys attend the French Lycée Jean Monet in Uccle. Nicolas is currently 15th in line for the Belgian throne and brother Aymeric is 16th.
Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco welcomed twins Jacques and Gabriella in 2014.
The cute pair never fail to brighten up official events with their cheeky grins and mischievous ways. Prince Jacques is first in line to the throne because the succession is male-preference even though Gabriella was born first.
Soon Princess Alessandra de Osma and Prince Christian of Hanover will hear the patter of tiny feet. Their hands will be full but their hearts will be even fuller!
