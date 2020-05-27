The bouquet is an integral part of most weddings and none more so than at royal weddings where the choice of flowers is often as interesting to see as the details of the tiaras and gown. Although every royal bride is free to chose her favorite buds, a sprig of myrtle has traditionally always been included in bouquets since Queen Victoria’s daughter’s wedding in 1858. The flower has represented love, fertility and innocence for thousands of years and being a delicate white flower with lots of green foliage, is easy to incorporate into most color schemes. Although the majority of royal brides opt for a white theme in their bouquets such as the cute small posies carried by Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton , other brides have gone for a pop of color – such as Princess Sofia of Sweden and Princess Mette-Marit of Norway ’s original choice.