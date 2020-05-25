Since 1513, the Danish royal family has switched back and forth between the names Christian and Frederick for new male members of the family, although this tradition has been ignored on occasion. There is also another tradition linked to receiving a new family member: they announce the baby’s name during the baptism. This happened, for example, in 2012 with Athena Marguerite Françoise Marie, daughter of Prince Joachim of Denmark and Princess Marie of Denmark, and before that in 2005, when months went by without knowing what Prince Frederick X and his wife, Mary Donaldson, were going to call their first-born son. We know him today as Prince Christian.