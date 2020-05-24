“This tiara was given to the Queen Mother by her parents (where it gets the Strathmore name), for her wedding with King George VI, which she then passed downed to her daughter Queen Elizabeth II (the current monarch). One of the many great attributes of natural diamonds is their ability to stand the test of time and be passed down to future generations, and the royals have known this for many years. For centuries, they have understood the everlasting value of natural diamond jewelry. They appreciate their timeless, heirloom-quality, and are well-known for passing their jewels down through generations.”