On May 22, 2004 King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain said ‘I do’ in Madrid’s Almudena Cathedral where many witnessed the future royal couple. Today, they celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary and we want to relive all the beautiful scenes from their majestic day. Felipe and Letizia met at a dinner party held by a mutual friend and secretly dated for a year before announcing their engagement. The former international journalist and then Crown Prince Felipe, announced their engagement during a news conference in November 2003 at the Zarzuela Palace. Six months after, the prince wed his beautiful bride and later on they welcomed two daughters, Princess Leonor and Princess Sophia. Here are the sweetest moments of their royal wedding and happily ever after.