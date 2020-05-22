Prince Edward’s wife has been volunteering at a number of charities and projects during the lockdown, including helping to make food for NHS workers at a London kitchen. Society events planner Peregrine Armstrong-Jones, who introduced the Countess of Wessex to the initiative, said: “Sophie’s done a fabulous job. She’s got stuck into everything, cooking, prep work and cleaning. She’s done it privately, without any fanfare, and the staff think she’s incredible. The team here are giving everything and it’s been a real boost to morale.”

Sophie has also previously joined the team at catering company, Rhubarb, to help prepare food to be delivered and the Hope Hub in Surrey Heath, which works to prevent and end homelessness in the area.