Lucy Hale recently revealed that she worked with Meghan at the beginning of her career. The now-TV veteran recalled meeting Prince Harry’s future wife while on the set of her very first pilot around 2005.

“I didn‘t realize this because none of my scenes were with her, but it was an ABC pilot,” the Katy Keene star told ET . “I had just moved to Los Angeles. I was like 16. It was called Secrets of a Small Town, and she was in that pilot.”

What was her first impression of Meghan? “I remember at the table read I was like, ’Oh my god, she’s so beautiful,’” Lucy remembered, “but I don’t think I ever spoke to her.“