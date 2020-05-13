Like any traditional family, the royal family also has unusual nicknames to refer to their loved ones. From unusual nicknames like Cabbage to Wombat, every member is referred by a shortened version of their name. While Meghan Markle’s mom, Doria Ragland calls her sweet daughter flower, Prince Harry refers to her by a different nickname. “My mom has always called me ‘flower’. Nickname since I was a little girl,” Meghan once revealed on a social post. But her dad calls her “bean”.

The Duchess of Cambridge has received different nicknames in the past such as “Squeak” during school, “Princess-in-waiting” by her Marlborough College school friends, before she even met her Prince charming. Discover the sweet nicknames the British royal family use with their relatives.