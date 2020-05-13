William Arthur Philip Louis is best known by his close friends as Wills. However, during his time as a student at the University of St Andrews in Scotland he was referred to as Steve to maintain a low profile and unnecessary attention. Kate refers to his Prince in a different way. It was revealed during the News of the World hacking trial, from William’s phone that he referred to Kate as “baby” and ”babykins”. William also revealed in an interview with NBC that Diana called her Wombat, “It began when I was two. I‘ve been rightfully told because I can’t remember back that far. But when we went to Australia with our parents, and the wombat, you know, that’s the local animal. So I just basically got called that. Not because I look like a wombat, or maybe I do.”