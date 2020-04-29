Two years after their wedding, the Duke and Duchess became parents with the arrival of their son Prince George in July 2013. Fatherhood has admittedly made William more emotional. “I never used to get too wound up or worried about things. But now the smallest little things, you well up a little more, you get affected by the sort of things that happen around the world or whatever a lot more, I think, as a father,” the Duke said on the 2016 documentary When Ant and Dec Met The Prince: 40 Years of the Prince‘s Trust. “Just because you realize how precious life is and it puts it all in perspective.”