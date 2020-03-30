Crown Princess Marie-Chantal and her daughter Princess Olympia opened the doors of their beautiful New York family home to our sister publication HELLO! Magazine. The Greek royal, who is of Ecuadorian descent, gave an exclusive tour of the beautiful Upper East Side property she shares with her husband Pavlos of Greece and their five children to the magazine, and explained all the details of the house refurbishment. "It is a very impressive building from 1913 but I felt it should be very much stripped back to show off the real beauty of the house's bones, nothing too fussy," she told HELLO! Princess Marie-Chantal once shared the gorgeous property with her parents, multimillionaire entrepeneur Robert Warren Miller and his wife Clara Pesantes Becerra. Keep scrolling to take a tour.