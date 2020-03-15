Queen Elizabeth’s granddaughter is down-to-earth and is just as happy hanging out with her horses as she is glammed-up for a royal wedding. Princess Anne’s daughter is an active mom-of-two who competed in equestrian events at the London Olympics in 2012, whose fresh faced look is often spotted while out and about with her daughters Mia and Lena.
Bobbi Brown makeup artist Hannah Martin has spoken in the past about Prince William’s cousin, saying: "Zara is very natural and paired down with her makeup, she has stunning features, beautiful skin, lovely big eyes and great cheekbones.” So when she does don some mascara and lippy, it all tends to be very natural-looking.