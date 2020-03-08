All eyes were on them and their eyes were on each other! The pair swapped several adoring looks throughout the evening, which was considered Harry’s swansong as Captain General of the Royal Marines.

A segment of the Prince’s foreword read: "The Mountbatten Festival of Music continues to be a very special event that brings together the world-class musicians, composers and conductors ofthe Massed Bands of Her Majesty’s Royal Marines in an iconic venue. This year, it will mark the 75th anniversary of the end ofthe Second World War and the 80th anniversary of the fornrntion of Britain’s Commandos. I can guarantee you are in for a real treat! This Festival is also an opportunity to lift morale and inspire people of all ages, as well as raise much needed awareness and funds for The Royal Marines Charity. This organization does such a fantastic job of supporting our Corps Family and it is a cause which will always be very close to my heart. I have been lucky to see first-hand the incredible impact the Charity has on serving and veteran Marines, as well as their families. Whether providing welfare grants, contributions towards social activities or helping wounded personnel recover and find new employment opportunities, the Charity is there every step of the way."

