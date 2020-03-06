Prince Andrew's ex-wife revealed exclusively to our sister publication HELLO! that she narrowly escaped getting caught up in the September 11 tragedy, thanks to being held up in traffic on the day. The mother-of-two explained that in 2001 her charity Chances For Children had an office on the 101st floor of the North Tower of the Twin Towers in New York. Since she got caught in a traffic jam for 20 minutes, she hadn't arrived at the office when the terrorist attack occurred.
"I take every minute as a blessing, I really do, and I really work hard at it. Because the minute you look far forward then you're missing now. The minute you look back…you can't go back. Hindsight is a wonderful thing," she told HELLO!