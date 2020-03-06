In 1981. Queen Elizabeth was riding in the Trooping the Colour ceremony when she was fired at by 17-year-old Marcus Sarjeant - who luckily only fired six blank shots at her. Her horse was startled by the noise but the Queen managed to calm her steed and continued on with the parade. Her would-be assassin was prosecuted under the 1842 Treason Act and sentenced to five years' imprisonment in a Psychiatric facility.

That same year while she was touring New Zealand, another disturbed teenager called Christopher John Lewis shot at her from a building in Dunedin as the Queen's motorcade passed five storeys below. In the 1981 annual police report, the security breach was highlighted: "The discharge of a firearm during the visit of Her Majesty the Queen serves to remind us all of the potential risks to royalty, particularly during public walks."