Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana’s sons Prince William and Prince Harry are two of the most-watched royals on the planet, but did you know they have a stepbrother? Tom Parker-Bowles, who is the son of Charles and his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles – known as the Duchess of Cornwall – and her first husband Andrew Parker-Bowles.

While he keeps a very low profile when it comes to his family, Tom has been spotted with his royal stepbrothers at family occasions, such as Meghan Markle and Harry’s 2018 royal wedding.

Tom was born on December 18, 1974 in London, meaning he is eight years older than stepbrother Prince William and ten years older than younger step sibling Prince Harry. His parents filed for divorce in 1994, although they had apparently been living separately for years.

Duchess Camilla’s only son eventually attended Eton College, the same prestigious school as stepbrothers Prince William and Prince Harry. In 2001, just as he founded luxury concierge service Quintessentially, he became a food columnist for society magazine Tatler, discovering his passion.

He has since published cookbooks like Let's Eat: Recipes From My Kitchen Notebook, a collection of his fave childhood recipes, has hosted food-related TV shows like Market Kitchen and has also served as a judge on Britain's Food Glorious Food and Australia's The Hot Plate.

