Queen Letizia of Spain is one of the most elegant royals in the world, with a flawless style that often lands her on the top of best dressed lists. Her impeccable taste in clothes is admired by royal watchers all over the world, and just like Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, she also has a magic touch in selling out garments instantly after wearing them. And it looks like the fashion genes run in the family because Letizia’s daughters Leonor and Sofia also have a distinctive, classic style that makes them picture-perfect at any royal engagement – just like mom! On February 3 we saw the princesses in trendy military-style coats during the opening of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid, but there are many other occasions where they have proved they’ve inherited their mother’s fashion credentials – just take a look!