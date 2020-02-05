Mom Letizia can’t resist tailoring and pleats, and Leonor and Sofia looked absolutely adorable in those styles during the Princess of Asturias’ Awards Ceremony in 2019. It was an important moment for Princess Leonor, the future Queen of Spain, left, as she made her debut with her first public speech. She opted for a beautiful blue dress with floral embroidery, whereas Sofia wore a tweed A-line dress with lace embellishments on the sleeves. Both royals wore metallic ballet pumps to complete their perfect looks.