The annual Sainte Devote celebrations were a family affair for Princess Charlene and Prince Albert. The royal couple stepped out with their five-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, for events in honor of Monaco’s patron saint, Saint Devota. On Sunday (January 26) evening, the foursome attended the traditional boat burning ceremony. The twins, under the careful watch of their doting parents, lit the vessel on fire with torches. The following day, January 27, the Monaco siblings joined their mom and dad on the balcony of the palace as the Sainte Devote festivities continued. This year marked Gabriella’s return to the celebrations. Last year, the young Princess was absent while brother Jacques attended with his parents. The family outing came on the heels of Charlene’s 42nd birthday on Saturday.

