Saturday, January 25, 2020, marks a very special day for the Chinese — their Chinese New Year. Each year is dedicated to a different animal (horse, tiger, ox, etc.) from their complex and layered zodiac (think of it as their version of our Western zodiac). This year will be dedicated to the Rat (yes, we’re being serious). Those born under this animal on the Chinese zodiac are seen as quick-witted, adaptable and charming (to name a few) — all qualities that Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex possesses.

So who are some notable celebs and Royals joining Harry under this sign? Pope Francis, Cristiano Ronaldo, Antonio Banderas, Katy Perry, Prince Charles, and his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother. Below we listed all the ways that Prince Harry’s personality lines up with the traits and characteristics of the Year of The Rat.