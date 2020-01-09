In 1993, Harry's mom Diana, Princess of Wales told the public that she was reducing her official engagements to live a more private life. This came just one year after she and Charles announced they were separating amicably. Following their divorce in August 1996, Diana resigned from 93 charities, but maintained her associations with six including: Centrepoint, the National Aids Trust and Great Ormond Street Hospital for children. Diana was also stripped of her 'Her Royal Highness' title after the divorce.