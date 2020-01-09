Perhaps the most famous abdication - any The Crown fans out there? - was Harry's great-great-uncle, Edward VIII. The former King left his honor behind for love in December 1936, marrying American divorcee Wallis Simpson. The royal met the socialite when she was still married to her second husband Ernest in 1931 and they soon began an affair. Neither the royal court, the government or the church would accept a twice-divorced American as queen. Edward pushed for a morganatic marriage where his wife would have no claim on his rights, but the government would not accept this and the king decided to abdicate, leaving his brother the Duke of York – Queen Elizabeth’s father - to take over as George VI.