When it comes to holiday style the Queen of Fashion, Anna Wintour, believes “you can’t go wrong with the Duchess of Cambridge.” In Vogue’s latest Go Ask Anna video—published on November 27—one woman asked the editor-in-chief which celebrity she should look to for holiday style inspiration this season, to which she answered Kate Middleton. Anna noted that the royal mom of three “always looks impeccable.” She explained, “I think right now when we're thinking very much about stars that are a little bit more classic and have a heritage feeling, when you look at what [Kate] wears when she goes to church, could be a Catherine Walker, dark red princess coat, or when she has to go out at night with her husband something a little bit more glamorous like a McQueen, but she always looks absolutely impeccable.”

Since Anna believes Kate is the star to emulate this season, we’re taking a look at the Duchess of Cambridge’s best holiday looks throughout the years.