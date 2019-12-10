Christmastime for the British royal family is a very special time. Not only do they deck the halls with the most lavish Christmas decorations, but every year Queen Elizabeth invites the family (only engaged or married couples) to Sandringham House where she hosts an intimate meal for the closest members of her family. Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Prince William and Kate Middleton, and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and their respective children spend the holiday in good company with the Queen and Prince Charles at her country home.

As per tradition, the royal family attends the Sunday Church service on Christmas Day. This year marks a special milestone for Meghan and Harry as it will be their first Christmas as a family-of-three since welcoming their son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their now six-month-old on May 6, 2019, and surely this will be a memorable date.

