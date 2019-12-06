Happy birthday, Princess Sofia! The former model-turned-Swedish royal celebrated her 35th birthday on December 6, 2019. Sofia married King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s son Prince Carl Philip in 2015 and has since welcomed two sons, Prince Gabriel and Alexander. \"I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia,\" the Prince said in an interview with Swedish channel TV 4 after announcing their engagement in 2014. \"But ever since I met her, I've seen how love can change a person.\"

He added, “She's also a fantastic person. She's down to earth and has a wonderful personality. There are so many good things to say about her.\" Swoons. In honor of the mom of two’s birthday, we're taking a look at some of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s sweetest pictures together throughout the years.

Newlyweds Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden couldn't contain their happiness or excitement following their 2015 royal wedding.