Royal babies and toddlers you might not be familiar with

Royal babies and toddlers you might not be familiar with
Royal babies and toddlers you might not be familiar with

Luxembourg royal kids
Luxembourg royal kids

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Archie Harrison, as well as Princess Charlene of Monaco’s twins—Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella—and the Swedish royals kids are well-known, there are plenty of other adorable royal babies and children that should be on your radar. From Serbia and Luxembourg to Monaco, scroll through to meet lesser-known royal offspring.

 

Luxembourg

Princess Claire and Prince Felix expanded their brood in 2016 with son Prince Liam. The royals are also parents to daughter Princess Amalia of Nassau. The couple, who met at boarding school, christened their son in 2017 at the Vatican. Little Amalia stole the show at the baptism caressing her then-four-month-old baby brother’s head during the ceremony.

Monaco royal babies
Monaco royal babies

Monaco

Princess Caroline’s son Pierre Casiraghi and his wife Beatrice Borromeo are parents to sons Stefano Ercole Carlo Casiraghi and Francesco Carlo Albert Casiraghi. The couple named their firstborn after Pierre’s late father Stefano Casiraghi. The pair also paid tribute to relatives with their second child, Francesco's full name. Both of the royals' sons share the middle name Carlo, which is a recurrent moniker in Beatrice's noble Italian family as well as the name of her father Don Carlo Ferdinando Borromeo.

Prince Stefan of Serbia
Prince Stefan of Serbia

Serbia

American-born Prince Philip of Serbia and Princess Danica welcomed their first child, son Prince Stefan, together in February 2018, less than five months after their spectacular royal wedding. Stefan’s birth was the first one in the royal family to take place in Serbia since Prince Tomislav was born in Belgrade in 1928.

Casiraghi children
Casiraghi children

Monaco

Andrea and Tatiana Casiraghi share three children together—Alexandre Andrea Stefano "Sacha" Casiraghi, India Casiraghi and Max Rainier (pictured in front). The couple honored the family’s patriarch and Grace Kelly’s husband Prince Rainier III, whose full name was Rainier Louis Henri Maxence Bertrand Grimaldi, with their youngest child, who was born in 2018.

Bhutan royal Prince

Bhutan royal Prince

Bhutan

King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema welcomed their first child Prince Jigme Namgyel Wangchuck in 2016. In a statement after his birth, the Bhutanese royals stated that their "happiness knows no bounds." Prince Jigme is the heir to the throne of Bhutan.

Charlotte Casiraghi son
Charlotte Casiraghi son

Monaco

Prince Grace’s granddaughter Charlotte Casiraghi is a mom to two boys. The Monaco royal shares (pictured) son Raphaël Elmaleh—born in 2013—with ex Gad Elmaleh, and son Balthazar Rassam—born in 2018—with husband Dimitri Rassam.

 

