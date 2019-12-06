Princess Sofia turns 35: Celebrate with her and Prince Carl Philip's sweetest photos

View Galleries
-
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's new family portrait looks out of a storybook
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s sons, Princes Gabriel and Alexander, are growing up! The Swedish royal couple shared a sweet new family...
-
Princess Sofia, Princess Estelle, more royals celebrate Sweden's National Day
-
Relive Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's fairytale royal wedding
-
Prince Gabriel of Sweden's godparents revealed
One day before the christening of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s two-month-old son Prince Gabriel, the Swedish Royal Court released the...
-
Prince Gabriel of Sweden's christening details revealed — plus tender new photo!
Baby love! Exactly one month before his christening, the Swedish Royal Court released a new photo of Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia’s newborn...