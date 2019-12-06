View 11 pics | Royals

Princess Sofia turns 35: Celebrate with her and Prince Carl Philip's sweetest photos
Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia sweet photos

Happy birthday, Princess Sofia! The former model-turned-Swedish royal celebrated her 35th birthday on December 6, 2019. Sofia married King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia’s son Prince Carl Philip in 2015 and has since welcomed two sons, Princes Gabriel and Alexander. "I don't think I knew the magic of love before I met Sofia," the Prince said in an interview with Swedish channel TV 4 after announcing their engagement in 2014. "But ever since I met her, I've seen how love can change a person."

 

He added, “She's also a fantastic person. She's down to earth and has a wonderful personality. There are so many good things to say about her." Swoons. In honor of the mom of two’s birthday, we're taking a look at some of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s sweetest pictures together throughout the years.

 

Newlyweds Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden couldn't contain their happiness or excitement following their 2015 royal wedding.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia cute photos

The then-engaged couple gave us all the feels while sharing a tender moment during the 2014 Nobel Prize Banquet in Stockholm.

Princess Sofia of Sweden family

The doting parents gave their firstborn, Prince Alexander, a helping hand during the inauguration of Prince Alexander's viewpoint at the Nynas Nature Reserve in 2018.

Princess Sofia sweetest pictures with Carl Philip

The Swedish Prince only had eyes for his fiancée at a concert in honor of Crown Princess Victoria's birthday in 2014.

Princess Sofia birthday

Prince Carl Philip was a real-life Prince Charming as he fix his then-bride-to-be Sofia's dress as they arrived for their pre-wedding dinner in 2015.

Princess Sofia sweet photos

The brunette beauty had the look of love beaming beside her Prince during their 2014 engagement photo shoot session.
Princess Sofia photos

While in Capri for a wedding in 2019, the parents of two stole a quiet moment for themselves visiting Axel Munthe's house, Villa San Michele.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip

The new parents looked over the moon as they gazed upon their newborn son Prince Alexander, who was born in 2016.

Princess Sofia photos

The pair exuded the same joy a year later following the birth of their son Prince Gabriel in 2017.

Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip

The couple celebrated "Midsummer" in 2017 wearing matching sunflower crowns.
Swedish royals Sofia and Carl Philip

The Swedish royals enjoyed a fall outing in 2019 with their sons, Prince Gabriel and Prince Alexander.

 

