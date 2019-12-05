Halloween is here, which means celebrities are showing off their best costumes. From Demi Lovato dressing up as Marie Antoinette to A-listers remembering Selena Quintanilla with one of her many iconic outfits, it’s the time to dress up!

But it’s not all about celebrities—royals also love to dress up in costumes. To celebrate the spooky holiday, we’re looking back at some of the best costumes royals have worn throughout the years. A baby Prince Harry dressing up for his kindergarten play to Kate Middleton donning a sparkly costume before she became the Duchess of Cambridge.

Enjoy!