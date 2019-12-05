Take a sneak peak inside the home of Prince Charles and his wife Camila at Clarence House

View 6 pics | Royals

...
prince-charles-with-man
© Getty Images

prince-charles-with-man

Clarence House holds a lot of history. It has housed many of the current British Royal family: from Queen Elizabeth II and her husband Prince Philip to Queen Elizabeth, the Queen Mother (aka the Queen Mum). It's current residents are Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and his wife Camila, Duchess of Cornwall.

The royal pair took over the house in 2002 (which was built between 1825 and 1827), from Prince Charles' grandmother the Queen Mother.

Since then, the Prince of Wales has redecorated it some, but has left a lot of the pieces the Queen Mother had incorporated into the home during her time there from 1953 to 2002.

Other British Royals that have lived and roamed the Clarence House halls? Prince William lived there from 2003 to 2011, and Prince Harry lived there from 2003 to 2012.

Since 2003, the house that is connected to St. James's Palace has been called "Clarence House," as it is where the office of Prince Charles resides. 

 

camila-sitting-room
© Getty Images

camila-sitting-room

The house has long been used to host many receptions and events for the Crown (not the show, but the monarchy) due to the indoor decorations and outdoor landscape.

camila-standing
© Getty Images

camila-standing

Although Clarence house is their main residence in London, they also have other homes in Highgrove House, Birkhall and Llwynywermod (their home in Wales).

 

prince-charles-canadian-prime-minister
© Getty Images

prince-charles-canadian-prime-minister

The residence is fulled with many antique pieces and carpets, spectacular chandeliers and a large wooden staircase that leads to the first floor (from the ground level).

camila-speech
© Getty Images

camila-speech

Much like Queen Elizabeth's residence at Buckingham Palace, the couple has a mix of antique protraits mixed and personal family photos throughout the house.

prince-charles-laughing
© Getty Images

prince-charles-laughing

Often time, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall host dignataries and special guests in the home's Morning Room, which has many antique china plates, a fireplace and seating area.

 

