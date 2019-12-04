Kate Middleton makes big announcement before festive engagement with preschoolers
Prince William's wife marked her new patronage, Family Action, by visiting Peterley Manor Farm, where she took part in Christmas activities with families and children supported by the charity.
Kate Middleton helped children pick out Christmas trees.
Kate looked festive for the outing wearing red and green.
The royal mom of three was in her element interacting with children.
Kate made eco-friendly reindeer food at the farm on Dec. 4.
