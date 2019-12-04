Prince Andrew has been making headlines recently and announced he will be stepping “back from public duties for the foreseeable future.” Since his public statement, the royal has been keeping a low profile in his home in Windsor. Located in Berkshire, England and south of Windsor Castle, the Royal Lodge dates back to the 17th century. It currently belongs to the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but has previously seen many royals enjoy its lands.

From Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI enjoying picnics with his family to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s lavish wedding reception, the royal house has played host for centuries. Keep scrolling to get a peek at the home!