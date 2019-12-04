View 7 pics | Royals

Royal homes: take a tour of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Windsor lodge

Royal homes: take a tour of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Windsor lodge
Royal homes: take a tour of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Windsor lodge

Royal Lodge
Prince Andrew has been making headlines recently and announced he will be stepping “back from public duties for the foreseeable future.” Since his public statement, the royal has been keeping a low profile in his home in Windsor. Located in Berkshire, England and south of Windsor Castle, the Royal Lodge dates back to the 17th century. It currently belongs to the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, but has previously seen many royals enjoy its lands. 

From Queen Elizabeth’s father King George VI enjoying picnics with his family to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank’s lavish wedding reception, the royal house has played host for centuries. Keep scrolling to get a peek at the home!

Queen Elizabeth and Princess Margaret
Then Princess Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret enjoyed the royal lodge with their dogs. Here, they're pictured with their pup.

MORE: Queen Elizabeth's son Prince Andrew steps back from public duties after recent interview

Royal Family
In 1940, King George VI and Queen Elizabeth spent the day with their daughters Princess Elizabeth and Princess Margaret and the family pets. 

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones
Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones announced their engagement on February 27, 1960 at the Royal Lodge. The couple then had their engagement pictures taken on the home's grounds.

Queen Elizabeth
A young Queen Elizabeth watches over her dad King George VI as he looks over paperwork. 

Prince Charles and Princess Anne
Queen Elizabeth continued the tradition of visiting the Royal Lodge with her children Princess Anne and Prince Charles.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice
Princess Beatrice helps her sister Princess Eugenie on her wedding day. the royal and her husband Jack Brooksbank held the reception in their royal home.

