If there are iconic images linked to the royals' family life, this is, without a doubt, one of them. In 2016, US President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle visited the Cambridges at Kensington Palace, where they witnessed the most adorable family moments. You can't help but go gaga over Prince George in his cute bathrobe, but the pictures also gave us a sneak peek of the royal deco at the palace. Cream carpets, classic furniture and thick velvet curtains add a luxurious and elegant touch to the Duke and Duchess of Cambdrige's home.