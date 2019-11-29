Meet the glam Monaco royals carrying on their grandmother Grace Kelly's legacy

View 8 pics | Royals

...
Monaco’s royal family is full of glamorous women, starting with Prince Albert's wife Princess Charlene, who now plays the role once held by her late mother-in-law Princess Grace. The principality's style reputation, which for decades has been enhanced by Hollywood-actress-turned-royal Grace Kelly's children Princess Caroline and Princess Stephanie, now has a new generation of major royal chic thanks to their stunning daughters and daughters-in-law. 

Charlotte Casiraghi, Pauline Ducruet and Jazmin Grace Grimaldi are just three of the family’s standout young women. Scroll through to meet the next generation of Monaco’s leading ladies following in Princess Grace’s footsteps.

Charlotte Casiraghi

Princess Caroline’s daughter Charlotte is a Sorbonne-educated author and trained equestrian, who has worked as a journalist and also has starred in campaigns for Gucci. In June 2019, she married film producer Dimitri Rassam, with whom she has a son, Balthazar, born in October 2018.  Charlotte is also mother to another son, Raphael, who she welcomed in December 2013, whose father is actor Gad Elmaleh.

Jazmin Grace Grimaldi

Prince Albert’s oldest daughter, born March 4, 1992 in California, is stepping out on her own. Though she will not inherit a royal title, the young blonde, born after a brief relationship between the Prince and her mother, Tamara Rotolo, is following her in her father’s footsteps with philanthropy. “I hope we can work on humanitarian projects together in the future,” she told HOLA! USA

Jazmin’s roots aren’t just in giving back; she is following her grandma Grace Kelly's passion for the arts. Albert’s daughter has already taken her first steps into acting with film and TV roles and has released her first single, Fearless.

Pauline Ducruet

Pauline, who was born on May 4, 1994, is the image of her model-singer mom Princess Stephanie and is a fashion designer who graduated from Parsons New School of Design in New York City.

Pauline, whose dad is Stephanie's ex-husband Daniel Ducruet, has revealed that for the longest time, she was unaware of her famous grandmother’s star power. "Most of the things that I know about her and stories that I’ve heard are from my mom," she told Town and Country magazine. "She would talk about how she was as a mother and not as the big actress that she was. After a while, I got to know who she was as an icon, and I’m so proud of this."

Pauline has an impressive following on Instagram and uses the platform to showcase her fabulous life and work.

Camille Gottlieb

Princess Stephanie of Monaco welcomed her youngest daughter on July 15, 1998, with her partner, former bodyguard  Jean-Raymond Gottlieb, at the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco.

Unlike her older sister, Pauline, Camille does not have succession rights because her parents never married. Princess Stephanie’s daughter, who rarely appears in public life – above she's seen with her mom and brother Louis at a fashion event –has a strong passion for animals. The very private young philanthropist has helped raise baby tigers in Asia and has paid a visit to Sri Lanka’s Pinnawala Elephant Orphanage. 

Princess Alexandra of Hanover

Born on July 20, 1999, Alexandra is the only child of Princess Caroline of Monaco and Prince Ernst of Hanover, so is a member of not one, but two royal families. The competitive figure skater has competed in Monaco’s Skate 7 competition and represented Monaco in the 2015 European Youth Olympic Festival.

The young royal made her debut in royal life in 2015, when she attended Monaco’s famous Rose Ball. The teen remains low key, occasionally making appearances with her cousins at various fashion events.

Tatiana Santo Domingo Casiraghi

Princess Grace's granddaughters are joined by her granddaughters-in-law in carrying on her glamorous legacy. Colombian heiress Tatiana Santo Domingo became a member of the Monaco royal family when she married Princess Caroline's son Andrea Casiraghi – who is fourth in line to the throne – in 2013. Born November 24, 1983 in New York to Julio Mario Santo Domingo Jr, the late director of the Santo Domingo Group, and Brazilian model Vera Rechulski, she was raised in Geneva, Switzerland.

Princess Caroline’s daughter-in-law is mother to three young children: Alexandre, India and Maximillian. Tatiana is also one of the co-founders of Muzungu Sisters, a fashion brand focuses on buying and selling handmade garments for a fair price and advocates for ethical business practices.

Beatrice Borromeo

Beatrice, born in Italy on August 18, 1985, is the wife of Princess Caroline's younger son Pierre Casiraghi. The news journalist and the royal tied the knot during two very lavish wedding ceremonies in 2015 and now have two children: Stefano, who was born in 2017 and Francesco, born in May 2018.

Marie Chevallier

Born in Nice, France, on December 28, 1992, Marie met and fell in love with her husband, Princess Stephanie's son Louis Ducruet, while studying at Western Carolina University. Ahead of their 2019 wedding, Marie, who speaks French, English and Spanish, was present during numerous high-profile events with Louis and his family, joining his sisters Pauline and Camille for the Influencer Awards in Monaco.

Marie has called both France and Monaco home and was a French tutor during her time in college. Now, her Instagram is filled with pictures of the couple’s new dog and various trips around Europe, Asia, and the US.

MONACO ROYAL WEDDING – MARIE CHEVALLIER AND LOUIS DUCRUET TIE THE KNOT

